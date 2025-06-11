Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,501,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 964,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 243,776 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 958,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 460,836 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 798,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 180,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 561,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.