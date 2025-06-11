Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 353,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,420,000 after buying an additional 45,142 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

