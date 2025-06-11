Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

