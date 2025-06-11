Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.42. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Galvan Research decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

