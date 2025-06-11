Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,319 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Boeing by 7.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $584,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 310.9% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,104 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BA opened at $215.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.81. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

