Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 10,919 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,919 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

