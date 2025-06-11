Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,211,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

General Mills Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GIS opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

