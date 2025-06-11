Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 54,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 637,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BBN stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also

