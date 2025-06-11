Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.74. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

