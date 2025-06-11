Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 11,195 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,605,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,593,000 after buying an additional 257,032 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $122,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,030,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,918,000 after acquiring an additional 450,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magnite by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,524,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,957,000 after purchasing an additional 170,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,756,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.18 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $102,357.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 126,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,452. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 8,328 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $147,405.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,970.90. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price objective on Magnite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnite

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.