Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 1,189 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 19,644.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,133,000 after buying an additional 2,251,629 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,057,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after purchasing an additional 472,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.81.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $222.22 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $169.96 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.