Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 13,218 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012,319 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after buying an additional 135,760 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,182,641,000 after buying an additional 1,563,361 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 50,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

