Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 72 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $202.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

