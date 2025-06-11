Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys New Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after buying an additional 6,371,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $42,709,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 3,064,280 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 3,166.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,012,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after buying an additional 2,920,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after buying an additional 2,908,859 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 3.13. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 52,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $372,824.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,173,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,264,291.20. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mesler sold 34,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $242,865.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 659,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,873.28. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,859 shares of company stock worth $4,627,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

