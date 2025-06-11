Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys New Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,745 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,227.65. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John David Risher bought 6,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $99,966.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,791,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,289,588.60. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

