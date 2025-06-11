Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWOB. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VWOB stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3156 per share. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

