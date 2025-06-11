Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSCO. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,310,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,516,690.65. This trade represents a 2.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 881,645 shares of company stock valued at $15,881,968. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

