Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,362,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,544 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,951,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,844 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,493,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,315 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 324.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $7,922,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

HBI opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.42 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

