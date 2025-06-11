Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $262,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $47.98.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

