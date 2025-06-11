Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $815.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.96 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Compass Minerals International



Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

