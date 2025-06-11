Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.69.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

