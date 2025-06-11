Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

