Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vale by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

NYSE VALE opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

