Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 10,940 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Wall Street Zen raised JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

