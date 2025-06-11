Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in ONEOK by 13.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 70,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average is $94.76.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.69.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

