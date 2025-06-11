Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 56,583 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

