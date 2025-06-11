Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 479 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.