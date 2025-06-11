Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 845 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $822.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

