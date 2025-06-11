Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,225 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,516,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.53 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $42.78.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.