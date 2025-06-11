Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 156,663 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2806 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

