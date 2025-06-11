Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. 118,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Patriot One Technologies Stock Down 3.8%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Patriot One Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.