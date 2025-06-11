Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 216.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 164,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 798,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $61,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,098. This represents a 78.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,838.75. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,945. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

Shares of PEGA opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEGA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.18.

View Our Latest Report on Pegasystems

About Pegasystems

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.