Peoples Bank KS Has $431,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 475.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average is $126.23.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,614,169 shares of company stock worth $366,510,238. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

