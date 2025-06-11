Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.47.

PBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.6%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

