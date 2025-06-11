Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.42. 13,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 100,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Piraeus Financial Trading Down 1.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

Piraeus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Piraeus Financial’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

