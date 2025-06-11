Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Shares Up 17.4% – Should You Buy?

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.75. 139,248 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 64,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Profound Medical Trading Up 17.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 85.22% and a negative net margin of 349.41%. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Profound Medical

In other news, CEO Arun Swarup Menawat acquired 12,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $56,887.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,930.97. This represents a 2.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

