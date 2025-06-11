Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Up 15.6% – Should You Buy?

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.46 and last traded at C$9.10. Approximately 20,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 7,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Profound Medical

Profound Medical Stock Up 15.6%

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Profound Medical news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.09 per share, with a total value of C$143,319.75. Also, Director Arthur Lee Rosenthal purchased 7,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,339.42. Insiders have bought 73,230 shares of company stock valued at $517,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.