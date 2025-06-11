Promising Agriculture Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 9th

Deere & Company, Chubb, and Vodafone Group Public are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing and distribution of farm products—ranging from seed and fertilizer manufacturers to equipment makers and commodity traders. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to factors such as crop yields, weather conditions, commodity price swings and global food demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE traded up $4.91 on Monday, hitting $524.90. 556,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.58.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.01. 919,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,525. Chubb has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. 11,366,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,556,979. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

