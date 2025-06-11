Promising Canadian Stocks To Consider – June 8th

CSX, Canadian National Railway, Celsius, Canadian Natural Resources, and Raymond James are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of publicly traded companies listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). Buying these stocks gives investors an ownership stake in Canadian businesses—ranging from banks and energy firms to mining and technology companies—and allows them to share in corporate profits through dividends or capital gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,163,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.92. 2,828,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.87.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,217,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,611,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

NYSE:RJF traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average of $151.45. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32.

