Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – June 8th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are directly tied to digital currencies—whether through mining operations, crypto trading platforms, blockchain development or holding significant reserves of digital assets. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to the price swings and growth potential of the broader cryptocurrency market while trading on traditional stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,705,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,951,360. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $77.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of GLXY stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. 4,281,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,612. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 4,340,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,939. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 2.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Further Reading