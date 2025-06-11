Promising Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Today – June 9th

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, and Wayfair are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used for home renovation, maintenance and remodeling. Examples include hardware and building-supply retailers (like Home Depot or Lowe’s), manufacturers of construction materials, tools and paint, as well as firms offering related installation or contracting services. Investors often view these stocks as a barometer of consumer confidence and housing-market activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $97.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,137,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,423. The stock has a market cap of $779.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $93.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52 week low of $65.90 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $366.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,913. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.73. 3,986,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.53. 1,354,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,490. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.40.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

W stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.35. 3,101,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,993. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $62.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.94.

