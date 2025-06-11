Promising Industrial Stocks To Watch Today – June 9th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Navitas Semiconductor, GE Aerospace, Constellation Energy, and Texas Instruments are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are equity shares of companies that manufacture and distribute goods and services essential to economic infrastructure—such as machinery, aerospace and defense equipment, construction materials, and transportation. They’re grouped under the “Industrials” sector in market‐classification systems (e.g. GICS) and tend to be cyclical, often outperforming in economic expansions and underperforming during slowdowns. Investors use them both as a barometer of broader economic health and as a way to diversify exposure to industrial production trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $296.34. 75,154,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,777,746. The stock has a market cap of $954.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.38, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.51. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.89. 14,188,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,043,215. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 198.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.73 and its 200-day moving average is $206.81.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded up $2.56 on Monday, reaching $111.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,551,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,586,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NASDAQ NVTS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,994,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,782,299. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.96.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.51. 2,678,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded up $3.74 on Monday, reaching $302.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,068. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Constellation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $155.60 and a fifty-two week high of $352.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.89.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $6.52 on Monday, hitting $198.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,946. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.94.

