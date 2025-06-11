Promising Water Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 9th

Progressive, PepsiCo, Home Depot, Coca-Cola, Talen Energy, Riot Platforms, and Primo Brands are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves water-related activities—such as water treatment, distribution, infrastructure, and management technologies. By investing in these equities, individuals gain exposure to the growing global demand for clean and reliable water services. Common examples include publicly traded utilities, pipeline operators, and manufacturers of water-treatment equipment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of PGR traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.57. 3,114,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $201.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $158.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.19 and its 200 day moving average is $264.50.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.39. 5,360,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,603,278. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.06. The company has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $366.20. 1,438,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,913. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.63 and a 200 day moving average of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $364.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,070,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,786,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $308.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Talen Energy (TLN)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Talen Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,144. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.12. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. Talen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. 40,487,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,072,002. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Primo Brands (PRMB)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

PRMB traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,886,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20.

