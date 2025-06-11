Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 8,212.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,157 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,313 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of PB stock opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.90.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $35,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,391,760.90. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $465,634. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

