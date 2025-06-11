PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Shares Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $26.40. 10,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 17,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.2834 per share. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from PT United Tractors Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.66. PT United Tractors Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.01%.

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

