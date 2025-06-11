Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qiagen were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,336,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $483.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.66 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

