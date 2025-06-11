QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.52 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.10.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut QuantaSing Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QSG

QuantaSing Group Stock Up 32.9%

Shares of QSG stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. QuantaSing Group has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $473.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of -1.43.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 88.29% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that QuantaSing Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in QuantaSing Group by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuantaSing Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QuantaSing Group by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 69,963 shares in the last quarter.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.