Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Shares Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.83. Approximately 17,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 25,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.96.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.48. The company has a market cap of C$85.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services to patients. The company’s services consist of Daily & Ambulatory Aides, Power Mobility, INR Self-Testing, Respiratory Equipment Rental, Home ventilation, Oxygen Therapy, and Sleep Apnea & PAP Treatment.

