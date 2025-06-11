RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 5,981.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 80,396 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,475,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,532,000 after acquiring an additional 344,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 205,846 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,577,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $332,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,980. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,106,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,545,548.32. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

RDNT opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -846.88 and a beta of 1.43.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

