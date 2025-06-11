Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from C$83.50 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.92.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$87.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$48.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

