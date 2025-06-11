Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from C$83.50 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.92.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCO
Cameco Price Performance
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.